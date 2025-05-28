Longtime TV and Movie Actress Dies of Cancer: Teresita Reyes Was 75

Renowned Chilean actress Teresita Reyes, who starred in films and TV shows such as Machos and Pobre Gallo, has died.

Reyes passed away on Saturday at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer, her family announced.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Teresita Reyes, national actress, mother, grandmother, and dear friend, which occurred today, Saturday, May 24, at 4:00 a.m.,” a statement shared to the star’s social media page read. “She passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her children and family. We are grateful for the love, prayers, and respect that so many people have shown her during this time.”

Born María Teresita de Jesús Reyes Aleuanlli in Osorno, Región de Los Lagos, Chile on Feb. 4, 1950, per her IMDb profile, Reyes made her acting debut in 1978 in the show Jappening con Ja. The actress appeared on the Chilean sitcom in numerous roles from the show’s debut through 2004. Following her breakout appearance in Jappening con Ja, Reyes went on to star in the series El nuevo teatro de José Vilar from 1979 until 1982, and later made her big screen debut in the 1988 film Sussi.

Throughout her storied career, Reyes added numerous TV credits to her name, including roles role as Imelda Robles on the Chilean series Machos, Olga Mía Cuevas on the series Papi Ricky, Cloria Ramírez in Pobre Gallo, and Engracia on Primera Drama. Her other TV credits include Vida por vida, dos por Uno, and Lola, among others. Her big screen credits include Te amo (2001), el brindis (2007), and Apio Verde (2013). Her final credited role was as Madre Anunciación in 2024’s In Her Place.

In recent months, Reyes’ health had been of concern. In early May, her family announced that the actress was “hospitalized and receiving medical treatment after being diagnosed with two tumors: one in her jaw and another in her stomach.” At the time, Reyes’ family added that she had been hospitalized for the past month, during which time a comprehensive treatment plant that included surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy had been established.

Although Reyes underwent surgery for the cancer in her jaw and was later discharged from the hospital, her family shared in a May 19 update that she was again hospitalized after she experienced complications during chemotherapy, including heart and kidney complications.

A funeral service for Reyes was held Sunday at the Santa Gemita Church in Ñuñoa.