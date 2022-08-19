Longtime Soap Opera Actress Reveals Major Weight Transformation

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison is showing off her impressive weight loss transformation. The actress, who starred in the British soap opera as Heather Trott from 2005 until 2016, donned a noticeably slimmer figure as she stepped out in Manchester on Thursday, Aug. 18 to support her son Alex as he performed with the Proud & Loud Arts group.

For the special outing, Fergison donned a brightly patterned blouse and cream trousers. She paired the look with black sandals and a cross-body bag. In images obtained by The Sun, the actress was nothing short of a proud mom as she filmed the performance, even giving passerbys thumbs ups. Fergison was in Manchester to support her son, who took part in the street theatre performance, which included a number of performers with disabilities.

"[Proud & Loud Arts] here today [MediaCityUK] it certainly was a proud moment watching this group perform their street theatre piece 'Chess Piece' and proud of my son [Alex] and his involvement working as a professional actor with this superb group of people," Fergison reflected on the day in a later Instagram post, which she shared alongside a selfie and images from the event. "Challenges in life make us what we are today and overcoming fears makes us proud to have tried .... Well done all as I know how anxious some of you members were but you smashed it out of the park ... giving voice and movement for disabled performers .. "

While Fergison's weight loss transformation didn't take center stage Thursday, it did come nearly a month after the star spoke out about body shaming. In a two-part Instagram "rant," the actress hit out at airlines for body shaming, criticing airline staff for making plus size customers feel embarrassed when they're travelling, stating that staff "should know your plane by now and know whether somebody needs a [seatbelt extender] so they don't have to buzz for it or do those things that sometimes makes them feel a bit embarrassed."

In the video, Fergison also commented on the lack of variety for plus size women in clothes store, sharing, "this has happened all my life, as you know I've always been a big girl, I have lost a bit of weight recently but I can go up and down – I'm a bit of a yo-yoer." She continued, "you know what's really peeing me off? Is shops selling plus size clothing, and they stick they plus size clothing in the corner at the back with a really small collection. Making people feel uncomfortable." The post generated dozens of comments, with many expressing their own experiences with body shaming as one person wrote, "thats so true im a big lady its not right what they do well said."