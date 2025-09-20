Longtime Morning Show Host Dies of Cancer: Beverly Thomson Was 61

Beloved Canadian journalist Beverly Thomson has died after a 23-year battle with breast cancer. She passed on Sunday, Sept. 14, surrounded by her loved ones, according to CTV, where she served as a news anchor.

Thinking of the family of Beverly Thomson. Solid news anchor, mother and friend. As my first Toronto co-anchor, she always had my back. No one better to have as a "work wife".

Bev bravely fought breast cancer for over 2 decades.

She died this morning at age

61. Rest well Bev. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OJlnKDhLNF — Leslie Roberts 🇨🇦 (@MrLeslieRoberts) September 14, 2025

Beverly Thomson Celebrated a Decorated Career

Thomson rose to fame when the CTV vice president needed her to fill in for the regular anchor only nine minutes before the show was set to air. She impressed the VP so much that she quickly earned a spot as one of the network’s weekend anchors. Beverly Thomson went on to become one of the most trusted and respected journalists by interviewing some of the most influential celebrities and politicians, such as Donald Trump, Celine Dion, and more. During her career, she earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada.

Thomson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002, and she became an avid advocate for cancer research. She dedicated her time to leading fundraisers. She became an official spokesperson for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. Because of her work with the organization and her contributions to journalism, she won the Order of Canada in 2019.

Beverly Thomson is survived by her two children, Taylor and Robbie, and her husband, Rob. She was 61.