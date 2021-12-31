Longtime ‘General Hospital’ Star and Disney Channel Alum Tests Positive for COVID-19

Longtime General Hospital Star, and Disney Channel alum, Kristen Storms has tested positive for Covid-19. Daytime Confidential reports that the actress shared the news in an Instagram Stories post. “I didn’t really get to like choose my move date, obviously because I would have not done it the day before Christmas Eve,” she began.

“That made Christmas not as much fun because I was completely exhausted but I am loving my new place and my new neighborhood,” Storms continued, then sharing the unfortunate news. “And then three days ago I tested positive for COVID after thinking I had bronchitis. I was really sick the first day, first day, and a half, and now every time I sleep when I wake up I feel a little bit better so I’m doing good today.” Storms went on to assure her fans that she is doing OK and feeling better each day.

Earlier this year, Storms revealed that she underwent brain surgery, after her doctor discovered cysts that needed to be removed. “I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side affects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I have been experiencing for the last few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent ‘migraines’) my amazingly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the ‘safe side’ – even though that isn’t his area of expertise. Truly a great doctor.”

She continued, “That’s when we stumbled upon a rather large, very full of fluid, cyst that was attached to the lower portion of brain. I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it. I’m not gonna lie, brain surgery had me nervous, but I’m immensely thankful to my family, friends, and incredible “work family” who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when I’ve been feeling a lot of emotions. Work is a great place to be everyday and for the 2 months leading up to my surgery I found a lot of comfort being around the people I’ve worked beside for so many years. I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery.”