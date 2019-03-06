Logan Paul Sparks Backlash After Revealing He Will ‘Go Gay’ for a Month

Logan Paul sure loves attention.

One year after the YouTube personality received backlash for posting footage of a dead boy’s body after an apparent suicide in Japan, the 23-year-old star is once again getting backlash for his online content.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paul caught hate after he revealed during his Impaulsive podcast Wednesday that he and co-host Mike Majlak have a bizarre resolution for the month of March, as first reported by E! News.

“January is sober vegan January and then February…” he said.

“Is fatal February,” Majlak said, which means they will be eating sakes and drinking alcohol. Then for March, “It’s male-only March,” Paul announced.

“We’re going to attempt to go gay for just one month,” he added. “For one month. And then swing… go back,” Majlak responded.

The comment did not sit well with the internet masses, who took to social media to criticize Paul fo one again putting his foot in his mouth.

#LoganPaul really trying to be gay, he will never get the full experience as in, Avoiding leaving your own house to go out in the world in fear you will be murdered for your sexuality or for some people fearing to even come out to their families because they will throw them out. — Sam Mck (@SamMck310) January 12, 2019

So apparently Logan Paul is going to “go gay” for a month in March. I don’t know a lot about what he said, but I do know that he’s a piece of shit for more than one reason and y’all are going to make excuses for him again🙄 — Alexandra (@alilutz96) January 12, 2019

Logan Paul saying he will “go gay” for a month is like saying my white ass would “go black” for a month. It’s not a choice, it’s not something you can “play” at. And even attempting it makes a mockery of their history and their struggles. — 🐰Ciana🐰 (@caeserbug) January 12, 2019

while logan paul’s saying he’s going to “go gay” for a month like it’s a fucking joke, shit like this is happening pic.twitter.com/ob1kdqWA2M — morning, sunshine 🌤 (@spnisgay) January 12, 2019

“Looks like #LoganPaul is going gay for a month. Because a person can just flip a switch and be gay/straight whenever they want,” YouTube blogger Donny Winter tweeted. “You’d think you’d learn from your past antics, Logan.”

“Logan Paul ‘going gay’ is disrespectful to the LGBTQ community it makes it look like being a gay is a choice which homophobic a—holes use as a attack on the gay community can we leave this a—hole in 2018 thank u, next,” another critic commented on the social media platform.

“The fact that this man believes you can “go gay” and just turn it off for a month is troubling…disrespectful, and downright disgusting” another Twitter user wrote. “Logan, what you need to do is just stop.”

Paul is no stranger to tackling controversial subjects for headlines. He famously had to delete the Japanese suicide forest video and quickly issued an apology, though the backlash still follows him to this day.

“Let’s start with this — I’m sorry,” Logan began in a lengthy statement on Twitter. “This is a first for me. I’ve never faced criticism like this before, because I’ve never made a mistake like this before. I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong.”

Despite the scandal, Paul continues to create content and continues to fight for relevance.

“Good luck trying to cancel me,” he previously told The Hollywood Reporter, in response to a New York Times article that included him on a list of people who had been “canceled” by the internet. “It’s so easy for anyone to be like, ‘Logan Paul just ended his career. He’s done.’ But the only person who will ever decide whether that’s true is me. Like, if I sleep for the rest of my life, maybe. But, like, dog: I love this s—. This creating? It’s my passion.”