PETA Shames Logan Paul for Using Taser on Dead Animals

YouTube personality Logan Paul is facing new criticism after a video showed him tasering dead rats, with animal rights group PETA calling for the video to be taken down.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, is calling on YouTube to take down Logan Paul’s most recent video, stating that it has “no place on YouTube” and that it may “desensitize young people to cruelty to animals.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How many chances does Logan Paul get? PETA finds it repulsive that this ‘internet personality’ with millions of impressionable young followers has not learned the lesson that there is sadness, not humor, in the death of others. This sort of content has no place on YouTube or anywhere else, as it could desensitize young people to cruelty to animals, so PETA is calling on the platform to remove it,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement.

The video in question, titled “The Pauls Respond to the CSI Fight,” was posted to the 22-year-old’s YouTube channel, which boasts more than 16 million followers, on Feb. 5. The controversial video, which has sparked rage from PETA, shows Paul and his friends attempting to get rid of two dead rats. Instead of humanely picking them up and disposing of them, the YouTuber pulls out a Taser, which he uses multiple times on the dead rodents.

This isn’t the first time Paul has faced backlash since his comeback following an over three week break from the spotlight. Just days after returning to YouTube and Twitter, he posted a tweet making light of the dangerous and potentially deadly “Tide Pod Challenge,” stating the for every retweet the he got, he would eat one of the toxic pods.

While the controversial video featuring the tasering of dead rats is still online, YouTube has taken steps against Paul and the content that he posts, announcing that they would be suspending all advertising on the 22-year-old’s videos.