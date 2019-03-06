Logan Paul Ends Controversial YouTube Daily Vlogs

Logan Paul’s days of making daily vlogs on YouTube are over.

The controversial YouTube personality released a video over the weekend announcing he was ending his normal scheduling of uploading a video per day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If anyone is going to end my career, okay, it’s going to be me,” Paul said, adding he wants to exercise his creativity in different ways.

Paul had been uploading vlogs on a consistent daily basis for over 460 days and his YouTube account was the first in site history to hit 10 million subscribers. However that streak stopped after his infamous video showing corpse of a suicide victim in a Japanese forest hit the web in late December.

Paul released multiple apologies as a result of the scandal, but that wasn’t enough to stop YouTube from suspending his channel from collecting any ad revenue as well as putting all of his YouTube Red projects on hold.

“I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m simply here to apologize,” Paul said during one of his apologies. “What we came across that day in the woods was obviously unplanned. Our reactions were raw, unfiltered. None of us knew how to react or how to feel. I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through. There were a lot of things that I should have done differently but I didn’t. And for that, from the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

“I want to apologize to the internet. I want to apologize to anyone who has seen the video. I want to apologize to anyone who has been affected by mental illness or depression or suicide. But most importantly I want to apologize to the victim and his family,” he continued.

However Paul quickly returned his old ways, making jokes about eating Tide Pods and hitting a dead rat with a taser. That latter stunt forced YouTube to pull his ad revenue again for a short time in February.

Paul said while he won’t be uploading on a daily basis, his channel will still be active.

“The vlog will never be finished as long as my heart stays thumping” Paul said. “Your boy will get more and more and more lit.”

As of Monday, Paul’s account has approximately 17.2 million subscribers on YouTube as well as 3.6 billion views according to Social Blade.