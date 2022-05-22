Logan Long, Adult Film Star, Dead at 34

✖

Adult film performer Logan Long died on May 16 at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 34. Long, who starred in over 1,000 films in his six-year career, died after a battle with pneumonia, Adult Video News reports.

"He passed away at the hospital and doctors did everything they could. He was sick with pneumonia at the hospital and didn't make it," Long's friend and fellow performer, Fallon West, told AVN last week. "I loved Logan with all my heart and his family and I are grieving... It is devastating that Logan is gone."

Adult Talent Managers Los Angeles agent Mark Schechter told AVN he was "devastated" by his client's death. "He will forever hold a place in my heart," Schechter said. "Having met Logan six years ago this month, bringing him onto the ATMLA roster as a new young male rising star, we grew very close, he referred to me as Pop. I watched him mature and succeed as a top male performer. Rest in peace, my dear Logan."

"Logan will be deeply missed," producer and performer Mike Adriano told XBIZ. "He was a fantastic performer and truly gifted at that. Not sure I'll ever be able to collaborate with someone as good as he was." Adriano said Long's "contribution will be dearly missed."

Long was born on Feb. 7, 1988, in Toluca Lake, California, reports the New York Post. He began working in the adult film industry in 2016 and had over 1,000 credits to his name before his death. He also won several industry awards, including AVN's 2019 best-supporting actor award for The Seduction of Heidi.

In 2017, Long told AVN that he always wanted to work in the adult film industry. "[I] always knew that this is a good profession for me," he said in 2017. "I've owned two businesses in the past, and I just really didn't feel like doing that anymore. Just wanted something in my normal everyday life, which is sex. And I felt like getting paid for it while I do it."

Long is the latest death to hit the adult film industry. In April, Raven Alexis died after suffering an infection and sepsis-related to Crohn's disease. She was 35. Angelina Please, 24, died in March. Her mother told The Sun police allegedly found drug paraphernalia when Please was discovered in her Las Vegas apartment.

In July 2021, Jake Adams died at 29. He was killed in a car crash on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Dahlia Sky, 31, died in June 2021 after allegedly taking her own life. JHP Films owner Hans told AVN Sky battled depression and was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer before her death.