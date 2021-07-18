Jake Adams, Adult Film Actor, Dead at 29

✖

Jake Adams, a veteran adult film star with over 700 credits, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. He was 29. The crash happened on the 101 Freeway in Encino, California. Adams' real name was Anthony Estes, according to Complex.

The crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle at around 4:15 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway reports KABC. Four lanes of traffic were blocked off at the scene of the crash. Only one lane of traffic was left open to pass. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Although local Los Angeles reports on the crash did not identify the victim, adult film industry news site AVN reported Adams was the motorcyclist, citing documents from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

(Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Adams moved to Los Angeles from Charleston, South Carolina, where he majored in business in college, reports AVN. He was a restaurant manager before he entered the adult film industry in late 2016. He performed in over 700 adult films, working for multiple studios in the industry. He earned several award nominations and directed adult films. Adams was also well-known within the industry for holding lavish parties at his home in the San Fernando Valley. He held his first party since the start of the coronavirus pandemic on the July 4th weekend.

Several adult film stars mourned Adams' death this week. "Can’t believe I’m even typing this… you were always a friendly outgoing person that always welcomed anyone always had a smile on your face," Kensie Reeves tweeted. Gone too soon. Rest easy Jake." Mike Quasar added, "Put aside petty differences and love as much you can. You never know when it could be all over. Rest In Peace, my brother. You were loved by many."

Adams' death was not the only tragedy to strike the adult film industry recently. Dahlia Sky, whose real name was Melissa Sims-Hayes, died on June 30, although news of her death did not break until this week. Adams appeared in over 600 adult films over the past decade. Police believe she took her own life. She was recently diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer.