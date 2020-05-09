Little Richard Fans Can't Believe He Sang the 'Magic School Bus' Theme Song
On Saturday, the world received some sad news regarding a beloved entertainer. Rolling Stone reported that Little Richard, who is widely known as one of the pioneers of the rock and roll genre, died at the age of 87. His cause of death is not currently known. While many fans are remembering Richard's music during this time, others are reminiscing about the fact that he lent his vocal talents to the Magic School Bus theme song.
Richard, whose full name is Richard Wayne Penniman, has enjoyed a lengthy career ever since he rose to fame in the 1950s for his electric stage presence and his incredibly catchy tunes. Many individuals have remarked on Twitter that Richard not only released popular tracks such as "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally," but he also sang "Ride on the Magic School Bus" on the classic cartoon. According to Screen Rant, the theme song was composed by Peter Lurye, who has also composed music for other popular kids programming such as The Emperor’s New Grove 2 and Dora the Explorer.
Upon the news that Richard has passed away, many have taken to social media in order to reflect on the late musician's impressive career. Of course, as numerous individuals have mentioned, fans can't help but bring up the fact that the "Good Golly Miss Molly" singer lent his talents to The Magic School Bus.
He'll Be Missed
I grew up with Little Richard...from him singing the theme song to The Magic School Bus TV show to him making appearances on shows like Sesame Street. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans. RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/i55IRaTR1c— Colton, The Code Lyoko Memelord (@LyokoMemelord) May 9, 2020
An Icon
I knew Little Richard more from the 90s when he was just around on a lot of projects, or performed theme music for shows like The Magic School Bus. pic.twitter.com/Z53mrJaxsN— YONA: OLD MEDIA ENTHUSIAST 🇨🇦🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🐃 (@ThatRetro) May 9, 2020
Looking Back
I was reminded that Little Richard sang the original intro to The Magic School Bus. It's a song that's stayed stuck in my head for years. It's wild how his voice was iconic for generations young and old.https://t.co/6qpkILCmUy— Jonathan H. Gray is... ✪ Distancing Down South ✪ (@jongraywb) May 9, 2020
A Throwback
My favorite Little Richard song. RIP. #MagicSchoolBushttps://t.co/QrUdW0kMZs— Ahsoka is Awesome (@hennasarai) May 9, 2020
Rest In Peace
R.I.P. Little Richard, thanks for changing the world with your talent. Thanks for the Magic School Bus theme song also.— Sebastian (@sebastianhn12) May 9, 2020
Legendary
This was how I first knew Little Richard. Also as I just learned, he sang the Magic School Bus song!?
He did incredible work leaving a lasting impact on every new generation of music lovers, truly the King of Rock and Pop Music. #RIP https://t.co/htTuen4mts— Dan Purcell (@TheDanPurcell) May 9, 2020
Still A Great Track
Friendly reminder that this theme song is still amazing nearly 30 years later - thanks to Little Richard.— RhapsodyBlueVA™️ (@rhapsodyblueva) May 9, 2020
May he Rest In Peace.#LittleRichard #RIPhttps://t.co/cXpoWluhzC
Influential
Now Little Richard? The influence he had. And you elder millenials know him well. There's no way you weren't singing The Magic School Bus theme song while at home or during school when a teacher didn't want to teach.— Irene Reyes (@irene90zkid) May 9, 2020