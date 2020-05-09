Little Richard Fans Can't Believe He Sang the 'Magic School Bus' Theme Song

On Saturday, the world received some sad news regarding a beloved entertainer. Rolling Stone reported that Little Richard, who is widely known as one of the pioneers of the rock and roll genre, died at the age of 87. His cause of death is not currently known. While many fans are remembering Richard's music during this time, others are reminiscing about the fact that he lent his vocal talents to the Magic School Bus theme song.

Richard, whose full name is Richard Wayne Penniman, has enjoyed a lengthy career ever since he rose to fame in the 1950s for his electric stage presence and his incredibly catchy tunes. Many individuals have remarked on Twitter that Richard not only released popular tracks such as "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally," but he also sang "Ride on the Magic School Bus" on the classic cartoon. According to Screen Rant, the theme song was composed by Peter Lurye, who has also composed music for other popular kids programming such as The Emperor’s New Grove 2 and Dora the Explorer.

Upon the news that Richard has passed away, many have taken to social media in order to reflect on the late musician's impressive career. Of course, as numerous individuals have mentioned, fans can't help but bring up the fact that the "Good Golly Miss Molly" singer lent his talents to The Magic School Bus.