Little Richard Dead: Music Fans Mourn Rock 'n' Roll Icon's Death

Legendary rock 'n roll singer Little Richard has died at the age of 87, and fans were not prepared. Richard's son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone, saying that he passed away early on Saturday. So far, the exact cause of Little Richard's death has not been reported.

Little Richard left fans grieving on Saturday with news of his passing. The singer was one of the most influential musicians of his era — and several eras to follow. Fans wasted no time in recalling all the barriers he broke down, the high bars he set and the paths he carved for the artists that followed throughout the 20th century. In no time, Twitter was full of eulogies for the singer.



Many fans swapped stories of Little Richard's showmanship, recalling that seeing him live was the best concert many fans remembered in their lives. Even as recently the early-2000s, many fans said he put on a remarkably energized show. Little Richard toured consistently through 2013, at which time he told Rolling Stone that he was retiring from live performances. He was 79 years old.

"I am done, in a sense, because I don't feel like doing anything right now." He said at the time. "I think my legacy should be that when I started in showbusiness there wasn't no such thing as rock'n'roll. When I started with 'Tutti Frutti', that's when rock really started rocking."

Other fans mourned Little Richard by remarking on his incalculable impact on music and on pop culture in general. They agreed that rock 'n' roll music simply would not exist in its current form without Little Richard. They also felt that some of the biggest names of the last 70 years owed a lot to Little Richard for laying the groundwork for them.

Whatever they remembered best about him, it was clear that many fans were devastated by the news of Little Richard's passing. Here is a look at what social media is saying about the singer.