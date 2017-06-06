‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Discuss Their Grandson’s Size

While we all know that Zach and Tori Roloff had a beautiful baby boy who is a dwarf like his father, Zach’s parent’s Amy and Matt didn’t know that while Little People, Big World was filming last year and in a new clip from the show they discuss the possibilities of his size and stature.

In the sneak peak shared by Us Weekly, Amy and Matt are sitting around and Matt says, “Well, Zach and Tori are gonna have their ultrasound,” and then he goes on to ask his wife, “What’s your prediction? You going down the LP [little person] route, or the average size route?”

Amy confidently replies, “I’m not going down any route. It’ll be whatever it’s meant to be.”

Following the couple’s exchange, Matt speaks more in depth about his stance on the matter in one of the shows confessionals, saying, “Doesn’t really matter. I’m going to be excited about either one. I have a feeling it might be LP, you know, from the ultrasound. I’m not an expert, but I’m feeling some LP coming on.”

Amy takes a turn in the confessional next. Voicing her concerns about the delivery she says, “Tori may have to have a C-section. I would hope that an average-sized person could push the baby through, whether it’s a little person or average-sized, but you just never know.”

She also admits that a part of her hopes the baby is average size because she didn’t want him to “run into some of the health issues that Zach went through,” but goes on to say, “It’s going to be all good whatever it is.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. on TLC.