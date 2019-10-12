‘Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff Reveals She Might Be Moving off the Farm

Amy Roloff has Little People, Big World fans confused with her latest posts about Roloff Farms. The reality star recently revealed that she is still living on the sprawling family property, but probably not for long. With fall upon them, Roloff hints that she may be moving shortly.

Roloff’s post was a long and reflective one, featuring a photo of herself, her boyfriend Chris and her dog in front of the Roloff Farms Pumpkin Patch sign. The second photo showed the whole family lined up there, while the third showed a few autumn-colored leaves on a stump. It is clear that the season has Roloff in a pensive mood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow! How can Roloff Farms Pumpkin season be here already? And 20 plus years? It’s been a blast and full of wonderful times and memories,” she wrote. “And more memories to make. What a family legacy I’ve love sharing w/ you. The Fall season is here, and there is So Much to love about Fall. My favorite season.”

Roloff continued to write about the farm in the past tense, mentioning how many people she has “met,” and how much it has “impacted” her life, as it “gave me the gift of raising my kids here for through out their growing up years.”

Considering her tone, it is no surprise that one commenter asked: “Are you still living on the farm?” The 55-year-old surprised some fans by explaining the details of her living situation, and revealing that they may soon change.

“Yes but not for long [we’ll] see what Matt and I can decide on about the farmhouse,” Roloff replied.

When another fan asked if Roloff had moved yet, she replied: “Not yet, but it’s near.” When a third asked how her search for a new house was going, she had good news to share.

“I finally found one I can make my home for a while. Woohoo!” she wrote.

Of course, the real estate arrangement has been an ongoing issue for the Roloff family amid their divorce. Fans have watched some of it play out on Little People, Big World, where Matt and Amy Roloff worked out a buyout arrangement, giving Amy some of her equity from the house back.

“I have chosen to buy (and Amy has chosen to sell) me only one side of the farm at this time,” Matt explained back in June. “Not the original farmstead… not the side with the pumpkin patch or her house… for now she is only selling me her partial share of ownership in the side (DW) that I live on.”

“She will remain in her house (and on the farm) and 1/2 owner of our original farm until she decides to leave … At that time we will jointly work to sell the side she lives on together. This may happen in the future, but it’s not happening yet,” he concluded.

New episodes of Little People, Big World will air next year, according to an Instagram comment by Amy Roloff.