Lisa Sheridan, ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Star, Cause of Death Revealed

Halt and Catch Fire star Lisa Sheridan’s cause of death has finally been revealed. The 44-year-old actress was found dead on Feb. 25, according to Radar Online.

Over the weekend, the outlet reported that an autopsy revealed that she died from “complications of chronic alcoholism,” and the matter was “natural.” The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the results to PEOPLE on Friday.

The autopsy report was obtained by Radar Online. According to the outlet, Sheridan had a “reported history of benzodiazepine abuse.” Per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, benzodiazepines are “a type of prescription sedative commonly prescribed for anxiety or to help with insomnia.” Sheridan also suffered a “remote brain injury” as a result of a fall prior to her death, according to the autopsy report.

Radar Online revealed that Sheridan has “hyperinflated” lungs when she was found dead, and a cyst on her right ovary.

Sheridan’s death was confirmed by manager Mitch Clem to PEOPLE. In a statement, he said, “we all loved Lisa very much.” Clem went on to called her passing devastating. He revealed that she died in her apartment in New Orleans, noting that the cause was unknown.

“We all loved Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel,” Clem said in his statement to PEOPLE. “She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroners report on cause of death.”

Clem denied that Sheridan died by suicide, telling PEOPLE her family made certain that was not the cause.

“The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide. Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100% unfounded,” Clem said.

Following her passing, friends of the actress spoke out, sharing their fond memories of working alongside Sheridan or spending time with her on a personal level. Donna D’Errico, known for her appearances on Baywatch and Baywatch Nights, shared a statement about the passing of her “friend” on Facebook.

“She was found Monday morning. I am sitting her stunned. Lisa and I filmed a movie together 5 years ago and became very close on set and remained close friends after filming ended,” she wrote. “It’s so rare to find kind, gentile souls like hers in this industry, this city…even this world. Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentile people I’ve ever come across in my life. She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into…even in her darker times.”

Sheridan’s family hadn’t addressed the autopsy results as of the writing of this article.