Linkin Park Endorses Fans’ Worldwide Tributes to Chester Bennington

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died as a result of suicide one week ago, and fans have been memorializing the singer ever since.

If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to https://t.co/AjDUYmACQN and the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 28, 2017

Bennington’s bandmate, Mike Shinoda, has been doing his part to help fans in the wake of Bennington’s death, and used Twitter to share a link telling fans how they could pay tribute to the late singer.

“If you need a (local) place to celebrate Chester, look to tiny.cc/lpmemorial and the amazing fan sites I’ve previously mentioned,” he wrote, sharing a link to a document detailing planned memorials around the world for Bennington.

Linkin Park ambassador accounts have also been tweeting photos of memorials being held in Bennington’s honor.

Shinoda’s link was included in a message to fans on Friday, with the artist sharing an Instagram post with some links and a note to mourners.

“One week. Feels like forever,” he wrote before sharing links fans could visit to find memorials for Bennington, help with suicidal thoughts or donate in memory of the star.

“Brad, Joe, Rob, Dave, and I love you all very much,” Shinoda concluded. “Thank you for respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

