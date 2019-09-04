Lindsie Chrisley Finding ‘Peace in the Disaster’ Amid Fight With ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Family

Lindsie Chrisley says that she is finding “peace in the disaster” amid her fight with her Chrisley Knows Best family. Taking to Instagram, Chrisley shared a photo of herself with her son eating some pasta, and added a lengthy comment to let fans and followers know what has been on her mind lately.

“Life isn’t meant to be perfect. It is messy & sometimes it is a disaster, but there is beauty in the messiness & there can be peace in the disaster,” she wrote. “It’s hard to write this without crying, but I wanted to thank each person that has sent me messages, personal friends as well as my social media community. The messages aren’t going unnoticed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She went on to say, “I’ve been reassured many times over the last two weeks, ‘Be strong now, because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever.’ I have faith in my journey & know God hasn’t brought me this far to leave me.”

“To my [Coffee Convos Podcast] family, thank you for your patience, love & support. This weeks episode was pre-recorded & I’ll return the following week to catch y’all up to speed,” Chrisley concluded her message. “Here’s to learning to trust the journey even when I don’t understand it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L i n d s i e C h r i s l e y (@lindsiechrisley) on Sep 2, 2019 at 5:26pm PDT

Chrisley has been engaged in a bitter feud with her parents and siblings for the past few weeks, after allegations from both sides were hurled at the other. Following her post, many of her fans have since commented on the post, with many of them sharing supportive messages.

“We know your truth, we have your back,” one follower wrote. “I can’t say I know what you are feeling but I’m sending good thoughts. You are a sweet girl and deserve some peace and unconditional love!”

“You are an amazing person, a wonderful momma, and a wonderful friend to those lucky enough to call you friend,” another Instagram user said. “You are so strong in a battle that would crumble most to dust. You just keep rising and being stronger and better than before.”

“I will never understand why negative people show up where they’re not wanted. Anyways, I love your podcast and continue being strong fellow Virgo! This too shall pass,” one other supportive follower offered.

Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer, Getty