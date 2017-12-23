Lindsay Lohan Alludes to Possible Sexual Assault, Pregnancy in Cryptic Post

Lindsay Lohan threw her fans for a loop overnight with an Instagram post that many mistook for a pregnancy announcement.

The actress posted a drawing by artist Mark Ryden, which depicted a small naked woman lying on her back. The figure in the drawing has a hole in her abdomen, with an umbilical cord leading a floating head above her with its eyes closed. The post has since been deleted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s the caption that had many followers scratching their heads. “Life is life. #MeToo” Lohan wrote beneath the artwork.

Of course, the “#MeToo” tag led many to believe that the post was Lohan’s admission that she was sexually harassed or abused, as so many women have used the hashtag in the past three months to come forward about traumatic experiences. Further, people took the attached image as an implication that Lohan had become pregnant due to a sexual assault, and perhaps lost the baby.

Fans commented with questions about the post, and it was picked up by outlets like HollywoodLife and The Daily Mail. They posited that this was a characteristically cryptic pregnancy announcement from the 31-year-old star, who has had no trouble making headlines throughout her career.

However, it turns out that the speculations were all wrong. According to an GossipCop, an anonymous source close to Lohan confirms that she was merely posting some artwork she’s a fan of. In the confusing aftermath, she removed the picture to stop the influx of unwarranted questions.

Still, fans of Lohan are intrigued by her use of the “#MeToo” tag, especially so long after many other actresses first used it. Lohan and her representatives have yet to comment on the post.

After the wave of sexual assault allegations against powerful men in Hollywood, journalism, and politics this fall, Lohan posted a video on Instagram where she defended Harvey Weinstein.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on,” she said in the selfie video. “He’s never harmed me, or done anything wrong to me. We’ve done several movies together, and so I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong.”