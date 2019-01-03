Lindsay Lohan Pays off 6-Figure Tax Lien in Lead up to Reality Show Release

Lindsay Lohan is probably thankful for her “mid six-figures” paycheck for her upcoming MTV reality TV series, as she recently paid off a six-figure tax lien.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star recently paid off a $100,710.55 tax lien filed against her by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lohan reportedly settled the debt, for which she had owed $5,710.09 for the year 2010, $11,028.08 for 2014 and $83.972.38 for 2015, in November and is now free of the debt she had owed.

News of the former Parent Trap actress’ major payment comes just days before her new reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, is set to premiere on MTV. Lohan is reportedly being paid in the “mid six-figures” for the series, which centers on the 32-year-old actress as she prepares to launch a successful seaside business in Mykonos, Greece. Lohan will lead a team of “brand ambassadors,” who must prove their expertise, ambition, and charm throughout the season as they help Lohan achieve her vision for the new business.

“Lohan Beach Club offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, told press when the reality series was first announced and before the title was changed to Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

First announced in July, the series underwent a number of last-minute title changes, including Lohan Beach Club and Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss, before the series settled on the current title in December.

Last month, the first trailer for the series was released, giving fans their first glimpse into Lohan’s Mykonos, Greece hotspot and business venture. The trailer was followed just weeks later by a second trailer, once again acquainting viewers with the cast and series’ storyline.

“I want to keep people on their toes,” Lohan says in a confessional to the camera, “because I know what it’s like to be left to your own devices and not have someone to be there, like, ‘OK, wait, what’s worth it?’”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres on MTV on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Leading up to the premiere, fans can get acquainted with the cast during Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.