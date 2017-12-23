Lindsay Lohan Owes 100K in Taxes Following International Sabbatical

Lindsay Lohan arrived back in the U.S. just in time to find out that she owes the IRS over $100,000.

The Blast reported that a recently field federal tax lien shows Lohan owes $100,710.55 in unpaid taxes from 2010, 2014 and 2015.

Those years were all busy for the 31-year-old actress. In 2010, she appeared in Machete with Danny Trejo. In 2014, she made a guest appearance on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and was featured in the controversial eight-episode reality series Lindsay. Her only credit in 2015 was a short film called Till Human Voices Wake Us.

This isn’t the first time Lohan has faced a tax lein. In 2013, TMZ reported that the IRS was after Lohan for unpaid taxes in 2009, 2010 and 2011. Friend Charlie Sheen reportedly helped her out with the 2009 debt by writing her a $100,000 check.

After spending much of 2017 outside of the U.S., Lohan returned home earlier this month. That doesn’t mean she’s avoided controversy. In October, she took to Instagram to defend Harvey Weinstein and his wife, Georgina Chapman, days after the New York Times published its expose on Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband,” Lohan said. “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me — we’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop — I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

However, her most recent Instagram post was a drawing that some thought alluded to her either being pregnant or sexually harassed herself. Gossip Cop later reported that Lohan is not pregnant. She was merely sharing art by Mark Ryden, who she is a fan of.