Jamie Foxx's Co-Star Natasha Blasick Give Health Update on His Recovery

Jamie Foxx All-Star Weekend co-star Natasha Blasick has lent her support to the actor as he recovers from his hospitalization. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Blasick spoke about Foxx's scary health struggles as she attended the 20th annual Fundraiser: An Evening From the Heart for the John Ritter Foundation. "I was texting him, and just yesterday, I talked to his friend, who's like really in touch with him. I was, like, really freaking out [with] all of the news that he's getting worse. So I was texting [his friend], and he's like, 'No, no, no, he's recovering.' So just hearing that he was recovering made me feel so much better." "I'm just praying. And my friend yesterday reached out to me, and she's like, 'Let's pray together.' I mean, it's really crazy," Blasick continued. "All we have in this world is our health. Our life. So it's very scary."

"I just hope that truly he feels that he's blessed and [knows] everybody's praying for his health and speedy recovery," she shared. "I think he's such a wonderful person." "He brings so much light and laughter into this world. And I just hope, in times like this, he feels it back, that we think about him and we pray for him," Blasick added. On Wednesday, Foxx posted a text message on his Instagram account saying, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." In addition, he added a heart, fox, and prayer emoji. Foxx also shared an Instagram story on Wednesday thanking Nick Cannon for filling in for him as Beat Shazam's guest host during the sixth season.

Foxx's daughter Corinne, a Beat Shazam DJ, will not participate in the new season. TMZ reported that she remains by her father's side as he recovers. Filmed in Ireland, Beat Shazam will air on Fox starting May 23. Corinne Foxx revealed on April 12 that Foxx had been hospitalized in Atlanta for three weeks due to an undisclosed "medical complication." She posted the news on social media, writing, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery." Since then, many celebrities, including Jennifer Hudson, Tracy Morgan, Martin Lawrence, and Kevin Hart, have stepped forward to express their love and support for Foxx.