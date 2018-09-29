Lindsay Lohan Accuses Family of Human Trafficking, Tries to Take Children Away on Live Video

Lindsay Lohan posted a video of herself trying to help out a family that she claimed were refugees, before saying instead that the parents were trafficking their child illegally.

Lohan’s bizarre encounter took place on Friday night on Instagram Live. Many viewers believed the recording was made in Moscow, according to a report by Newsweek. Lohan narrated as she approaches the family, telling her followers that they are refugees and need her help.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey everyone, I just want to show you a family that I met,” she said. “A Syrian refugee family that I’m really worried about. They really need help.”

Lindsay saw a Syrian family on the streets of Paris and tried to get them a hotel room and offered them money. They refused so she thought they were trafficking children. She then tried to take the children with her and the mom pushed her to the ground… all on live pic.twitter.com/AZ8nC2VbGT — la bella vita (@drugproblem) September 29, 2018



Lohan recorded the family as they say on the street under blankets. As she approached, she spoke to them in an unidentifiable accent. She offered them a place to stay for the night, though it was not clear whether she planned on inviting them to her hotel room or setting them up with their own.

“You want to come with me?” she asked one of the children. “Come with me, I’ll take care of you guys. Do you want to stay in a hotel tonight? Do you want to watch movies? It would be so cool to watch a movie on a TV or a computer.”

While she was trying to be kind to the family, she also admonished their mother. She seemed furious that the mother did not want her children to go with Lohan.

“You should not have them [children] on the floor, you should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you [can] for your children, so they have a better life,” she said. “If someone is offering them a home and a bed, which is me at the moment, give it to them. They will come back to you.”

After firmly turning her down, the family tried to walk away from Lohan. Still broadcasting live, she followed them, and began hurling her accusations their way.

“Look what’s happening, they’re trafficking children,” she said. “I won’t leave until I take you. Now I know who you are, don’t f— with me.”

Lohan continued speaking in the accent she had adopted while the family tried to get away from her.

As the clip re-posted by a fan shows, Lohan then warned the family, “don’t f— with Pakistan.”

At that point, Lohan appeared to reach out for one of the children. Responding swiftly, their mother turned around and knocked Lohan to the ground. After a few brief wails while they walked away, Lohan turned the camera on herself to reveal that she was crying.

“I’m never going to be able to change…” she said.

Lohan and her publicist have not responded to the outcry over the clip, nor the calls from many Twitter users for a criminal investigation into it.