Lily James Speaks out Over Dominic West Kissing Photos Scandal

More than seven months after numerous photos surfaced of Lily James and a very married Dominic West engaged in some heavy PDA, the Rebecca star is speaking out over the alleged cheating claims, admitting "there's a lot to say." In a new interview, the actress vaguely addressed the headlines — many of which grew into sexist and misogynistic narratives amid a "media storm" that stunned social media but remained mum over the subject.

While speaking to The Guardian for her newest project, the BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford's 1945 novel The Pursuit of Love, James was asked point-blank about the incident last autumn that found her in some compromising photos involving the two riding around the city together in a scooter and enjoying an intimate lunch, where West was seemingly nuzzling her neck and kissing her. After the photos emerged, West alongside his wife Catherine FitzGerald put on a united front outside their home, where they hugged, kissed and passed along a handwritten letter to the press, which read: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you."

Blindsided by the line of questioning from The Guardian sandwiched between inquiries about her newest project, the Downton Abbey star was asked what it was like being at the center of affair rumors last autumn to which the 32-year-old replied, "Ach, I'm not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid." While it is unsure if James will ever even share what exactly happened between the two, West has been known to be vocal about women being more "indulgent of affairs." In a 2016 interview with The Evening Standard, West notably said: "It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it? Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behavior between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over."

E! News reports sources close to James reveal she was "mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing" and was "shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married." The source added, "She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly."

Continuing to move on professionally and personally, James will be seen next in the high-profile Hulu series based on one of Hollywood's most iconic couples that shook up the industry with scandal, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Starring as Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan who is on board to portray the Mötley Crüe drummer Lee, the series will look at the couple's tumultuous relationship that rocked the tabloids for years, including the infamous scandal where their sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public. Helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie, Seth Rogen is also on board to star in the series as the man who stole the NSFW tape.