Lili Reinhart, ‘Riverdale’ Star Re-Enters Therapy for Anxiety and Depression

Lili Reinhart hopes her openness about her struggles with mental health will help her fans.

The Riverdale star revealed she is back in therapy for anxiety and said she is not afraid to talk about it.

“Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it,” Reinhart started in a series of lengthy posts via Instagram Stories on Friday, Feb. 15. “Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of. Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist.”

She added: “Doesn’t matter how old you are or how ‘proud’ you’re trying to be. We are all human. And we all struggle. Don’t suffer in silence. Don’t feel embarrassed to ask for help.”

She then revealed the reason for her message, as Us Weekly first reported.

“I’m 22. I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me. And good luck to you on yours.”

This is not the first time Reinhart has opened up about her problems. In a recent interview with Seventeen, the actress said that she tends to be an introvert due to her nerves.

“I’ve had social anxiety forever,” she told the publication in April 2018. “I don’t thrive in social or party settings. I’d rather stay home and read a book.”

Reinhart also recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend and fellow Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse.

“Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is [lilireinhart],” Sprouse captioned an Instagram snapshot of the actress Thursday, February 14. Reinhart also showered her boyfriend with love via Instagra, sharing a selfie of them alongside the caption, “You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

The couple, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the hit CW series, were first romantically linked in July 2017 after they were spotted kissing at a Comic Con party in San Diego, California. However, the couple is still committed to keeping their romance private.

“It’s not something that we hide or it’s not something that we show off,” Sprouse explained to GQ published Thursday. “It’s just something that exists.”

“Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there whether I’m comfortable. It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in a place where I want to talk about it and that’s totally fine,” Reinhart told Seventeen about why she doesn’t like talking about her personal life. “It’s called a private life for a reason — it’s mine and it’s special and sacred. My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not me and the world.”