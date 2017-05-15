The first official trailer for Kylie Jenner’s new reality series, Life of Kylie, dropped on the Internet on Monday and is already causing quite a stir on social media.

The upcoming show is set to be an eight-episode half-hour series that will follow the Lip Kit creator as she juggles fame, her beauty business, and time with besties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t. Nobody has a perfect life. Now I can find what really is gonna make me happy,” the 19-year-old model says in the clip.

Up Next: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Trailer Released, Twitter Isn’t Impressed

After the trailer dropped, Twitter erupted with responses to the new footage of the reality star. While Kylie Jenner may be thrilled about the launch of her new show, many social media users didn’t seem quite as excited.

Is #LifeofKylie about how she’s built an empire with lip gloss that’s drier than the Sahara desert & peels off lips like a healing sunburn? pic.twitter.com/GcbTPG1NyC — Rosie TG (@rosie_tatiana) May 11, 2017

Aren’t there more important things to make a documentary about than Kylie Jenner? #LifeofKylie — Natalie Belle☇ (@actNATural11_) May 11, 2017

Kylie Jenner released a statement earlier in May at the time the reality show was announced that read: “The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

E!’s executive vice president of programming and development, Jeff Olde, spoke out about Life of Kylie.

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy, and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

More: Kylie Jenner Straps In With Oxygen Mask After Getting Altitude Sickness

Life Of Kylie is being produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest serves as the executive producer alongside Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz are listed as executive producers. Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner are also serving as executive producers.

Life of Kylie is set to debut on the E! network on Thursday, July 6 at 10 pm.

[H/T Deadline]