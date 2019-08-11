Liam Hemsworth Went Surfing With Brother Chris Ahead of Shocking Split With Miley Cyrus

Days before Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up, Hemsworth was seen in his native Australia with his brother, Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth. The photos, published earlier this week, do not show Cyrus with her husband. Instead, Cyrus went to Lake Como, Italy with Kaitlynn Carter.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth made jaws drop when they went surfing in Byron Bay on Monday. pic.twitter.com/961mp6kQvu — 쿠뤼수 헴숴웟수 줘좡숴🥚 (@hemzy_here) August 5, 2019

Hemsworth, 29, and Chris, 35, were seen surfing in Byron Bay and wearing wetsuits, with Hemsworth showing off his abs. According to PEOPLE, Hemsworth was likely in the area to visit Chris, his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children, India, 7, and 5-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Hemsworth shared a trio of beautiful landscape photos on his Instagram page from the trip.

The brothers also worked out together, as seen in a video Hemsworth shared on Aug. 3. In the video, the brothers are presented with a box of SIPP instant coffee, which is meant for Hemsworth.

“Super excited to take over as global ambassador for SIPP instant! The ACTUAL best instant coffee EVER. Mathematically proven. Try for yourself. You’ll see. SIPP WORLD DOMINATION,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

The Hemsworth brothers were previously seen together at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in April. Hemsworth walked the red carpet with Cyrus. They later posed for a photo with Chris, older brother Luke Hemsworth, 37, and their mother, Leonie Hemsworth.

Cyrus’ representative confirmed she and Hemsworth broke up, less than a year after their wedding.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement to Entertainment Tonight reads. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The statement was released after Cyrus shared photos from Italy, including one photo where she was not wearing her wedding ring. Paparazzi photos also showed her kissing Carter.

Hemsworth and Cyrus met while making the Nicholas Sparks movie The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged in 2012, but split the following year. They got back together again in 2015 and engaged a second time in October 2016. They married in December 2018 with an intimate ceremony at Cyrus’ Tennessee home.

