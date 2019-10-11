Liam Hemsworth Spotted With New Mystery Woman After Miley Cyrus Split

As Miley Cyrus cozies up with new beau Cody Simpson amid her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, the Aussie actor is moving on as well. In new photos snapped by TMZ, Hemsworth can be seen holding hands with an unidentified blonde woman as they stroll through New York Cit’s West Village after grabbing a meal and drinks together at Sant Ambroeus.

This is the first woman the Hunger Games actor has been spotted with publicly since he and Cyrus announced in August that they were filing for divorce. Cyrus has been less quiet about her love life post-Hemsworth, openly dating The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter and now Simpson as she moves on from her marriage.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer has been sharing loved-up snaps from the hospital this week after undergoing surgery for tonsillitis.

“BF coming to visit me [at] the hospy,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing videos of Simpson singing her a song he wrote to aid in her recovery. “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

Cyrus also called out people who were judging her for moving on with Simpson after her splits from Carter and Hemsworth, vowing to continue dating and living her life.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning…. I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she wrote on social media. “People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” the “Younger Now” singer continued. “They move on from one beautiful woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs’, ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man’ etc….. where women are called sluts/whores ! I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a “mans” world …. if we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ‘grab em by the p—y….’ can’t I just have a kiss and acaí bowl?!?!”

Cyrus added she won’t be a “recluse” and be stuck dating from home, as it “puts me in a vulnerable position… I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home and pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

“I have a great life. I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy,’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me!” she concluded. “I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!”

