See Liam Hemsworth’s Return to Instagram After Miley Cyrus Split

Following his split from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth took a short break from Instagram, but now he’s returned and he’s promoting a new project. In his first post in roughly two weeks, Hemsworth shared an image from his most recent film, and shared a little about the movie. “Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th,” Hemsworth wrote in the post’s caption. “I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography.”

“Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen,” Hemsworth added.

Many of the actor’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one saying, “So excited to watch it! Also, super proud of you Liam.” Someone else added, So proud buddy. This film is so cool. You did a great job.”

Hemsworth’s last post, before the one above, was confirmation that he and Cyrus had split.

He made the post on Aug. 12, and wrote in the caption, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love,” he added.

Cyrus has made multiple comments about the split, with the singer initially taking to Instagram on Aug. 11 to say, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable.”

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed,” she continued. “My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.”

“I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” Cyrus concluded her statement.

