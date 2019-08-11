Liam Hemsworth Was Reportedly Infuriated With Miley Cyrus ‘Acting up for Cameras’ During Met Gala

Miley Cyrus loves acting up for the cameras, but her now-estranged husband Liam Hemsworth reportedly did not like it, especially during the Met Gala in May. During their final red carpet appearance, Cyrus licked Hemsworth’s face for the cameras, which angered him, according to a tabloid report. Cyrus announced the couple’s split on Saturday night.

“Liam knows that Miley is a free spirit, but sometimes she goes too far,” an anonymous source told OK! Magazine in May, a short time after the Met Gala in New York. The source claimed the face-licking was one step too far for Hemsworth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She was licking his face for the cameras on the red carpet, then grinding on people on the dance floor inside and grabbing her crotch,” the source claimed. “He gets turned off when she acts up for the cameras. He really doesn’t like that side of her, because he is the total opposite.”

The source said Hemsworth, 29, was “disappointed at Miley’s immaturity and has been vocal about it.” The source also claimed they did not talk to each other for three days after the event.

Gossip Cop debunked this report a short time after it was published, pointing out that Hemsworth shared several photos from the Met Gala on his Instagram page. Hemsworth also shared the same photos – including one with Cyrus sticking her tongue out – on Twitter.

A tabloid report in April also claimed Hemsworth was embarrassed by Cyrus “acting recklessly” at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, which they attended to support his brother, Chris Hemsworth. Gossip Cop debunked that report, too.

On Saturday night, Cyrus’ representative released a statement, announcing their split only months after the wedding in December 2018.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since then, a source told PEOPLE the split was not surprising to those who know the couple.

“After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues,” the source told PEOPLE. “They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It’s not surprising at all.”

On Sunday morning, Cyrus shared a comment on Twitter that appeared to reference the split indirectly.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” she wrote. “The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images