Lewis Hamilton Apologizes for Shaming Nephew’s ‘Princess Dress’

Lewis Hamilton has apologized for posting a video which was criticized for “gender-shaming” his nephew for wearing a princess dress.

Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

On Tuesday, the Formula One world champion took to Twitter to apologize for his words, stating that he “meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.”

My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 26, 2017

“My deepest apologies for my behavior as I realize it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalize or stereotype anyone,” the 32-year-old continued. “I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”

On Christmas day, Hamilton shared a video that showed his nephew wearing a purple and pink princess dress and waving a pink heart-shaped wand, TMZ reports.

“I’m so sad right now,” Hamilton begins the video before turning the camera to show his young nephew. “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is that what you got for Christmas?” he asks. “Boys don’t wear princess dresses!”

The video was immediately met with backlash on social media, some even calling for the British racing driver to be stripped of his MBE for his comments.

Hamilton has since deleted the video.