‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Host Monty Hall Dead at 96

Television icon and host, Monty Hall, the co-creator of Let’s Make a Deal, died of heart failure on Saturday at the age of 96.

TMZ reports Hall died in his home in Beverly Hills.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native was not only the legendary host behind the CBS classic, but had a vibrant career between singer and sportscaster as well. He began his career in the late ’50s, working on several children’s shows. He later moved on to the big time when he struck a “deal” in 1963.

In addition to hosting Let’s Make a Deal, he also hosted some of the most popular and beloved game shows, like Hollywood Squares and Password All-Stars.

In 2007, he was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame. Hall received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 24, 1973, a Golden Palm Star on the Palm Springs, California, Walk of Stars in 2000, and in 2002 was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Hall was one of only three game show hosts on both Hollywood’s and Canada’s Walks of Fame, the others being Alex Trebek and Howie Mandel.