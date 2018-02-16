Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Accident on the Set of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

✖

Letitia Wright has been hospitalized after having an accident with a stunt rig while shooting the new Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to Deadline. The injuries Wright suffered are minor, and the accident occurred happened while the crew was shooting overnight in Boston.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a spokesperson for Marvel told Deadline Wednesday. Wright is reprising her role as Shuri and joins returning cast members Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett in the sequel to Black Panther. While the accident took place in Boston, primary shooting for the movie is taking place in Atlanta going back to the end of June.

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is filming without Chadwick Boesman who died of colon cancer last year. Boesman played T'Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 film. “People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” Nyong’o told Yahoo in April. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there.

“But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be released on July 8, 2022. It will be the 30th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be released two months after the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The next Marvel film the will be released is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which will hit theatres on September 3.