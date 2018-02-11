Leslie Jones Gives Hilarious Play-by-Play of Olympic Figure Skating

The Winter Olympics have kicked off in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and that only means one thing: Leslie Jones’ Twitter commentary is back.

The Saturday Night Live star live-tweeted NBC’s primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics, posting brief videos of herself yelling at the TV. Even a sport as graceful as ice skating can become as intense as football when Jones is doing the calls.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jones is not in South Korea just yet, so she is doing her commentary from a hotel room in Atlanta. On Wednesday, she said she got stuck there as a result of the weather.

“‪Okay my flight got cancelled cause of snow in NY, stuck in Atlanta. And I still haven’t [eaten]. Scare to try. Ugh,” she wrote.

Jones has posted her commentary both on Instagram and Twitter.

Once Jones arrives in South Korea, she will be working for NBC in an official capacity. On Jan. 30, NBC announced that Jones will cover live events, meet athletes and appear on both TV and digital platforms.

She made her love of the Olympics known during the 2016 Summer Olympics, as her reaction videos went viral on Twitter. Before the Rio Games were over, NBC Olympics Executive Producer Jim Bell asked Jones if she wanted to come to Rio to officially join the broadcasts.

Jones also parodied her own love of the Games on SNL last weekend. She appeared in Natalie Portman’s monologue, which was continuously interrupted by Winter Olympics commentators.

Check out some of Jones’ commentary from Thursday night. She really loves commenting on the skaters’ outfits.

How many times did they not get that right?! pic.twitter.com/7sryoyU3zB — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

You can tell they are a couple pic.twitter.com/yRAC5496eg — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Also, Jones loved it whenever Johnny Weir was on the screen.

Yo real talk I wore my hair like this for the BET Awards!! Yo look it up and post it!! If you following! That shit would make me laugh so hard! pic.twitter.com/0beVUFqzXQ — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018