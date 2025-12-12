Lenny Kravitz Cast as Next James Bond Villain

Lenny Kravitz is soon to “Fly Away” to the world of super-spies.

The musician and actor will appear as one of the many antagonists in 007: First Light, as was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A new video game exploring the origin story of James Bond, 007: First Lights will feature Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson as a younger 007.

Kravitz appeared on stage at The Game Awards, which is essentially the Academy Awards for video games, to discuss his role in the upcoming title.

He called his character, Bawma, “a wild, unpredictable pirate ruler of Africa’s biggest black market hub.”

“Where others see chaos, Bawma sees freedom. He rose from nothing, broke free, and built his own kingdom of Aleph — and his story’s just beginning,” Kravitz said, before calling it an honor to join a franchise as storied as James Bond for his “first voyage into the world of video games.”

After the news broke and he left the stage, Kravitz further elaborated his excitement in a statement.

“The Bond franchise has such an incredible legacy in video games, so to step into it with a brand-new character like Bawma is amazing,” Kravitz said. “He’s magnetic and unpredictable, there’s danger in him, but also heart and purpose. He’s not just a man with power; he is a man who has to fight for every inch of it. Bringing that energy into 007’s world felt incredible.”

Plenty of other famous faces will appear in First Light, including Gemma Chan, Lennie James, and Priyanga Burford. It will release sometime next year.