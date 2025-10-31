Legendary Radio DJ Found Dead in His Home: Pierre Robert Was 70

Legendary Philadelphia DJ Pierre Robert has died. He was 70.

According to WMMR 93.3’s parent company Beasley Media Group, Robert was found dead in his home this Tuesday.

The station had none other than iconic rocker Jon Bon Jovi on the air yesterday to remember his legacy, who said “the station was lucky to have him on the air. We were all lucky to have him as a guide to his musical galaxy and I was lucky to have him as a friend.”

Robert started at the station in 1981, and quickly became popular with not just listeners but musical artists all over the country. Best known for his “Greetings, citizens,” sign-on, he was close with Philly-area acts like Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

In a statement on Twitter/X, Jon Bon Jovi honored his memory even more.

“Today we lost a great friend. Someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers. He admired local artists and tomorrows rising stars,” he wrote. “This man was as curious as he was clever, he was a real musicologist. He knew your influence and your influences. He was a loyal friend. He didn’t care if you were the fad or the fashion of the moment. He just cared. And that mattered.”

The Bon Jovi frontman went on to talk about how Robert was “very in touch with his humanity.”

“His voice helped the hungry and the homeless, and he did it because he cared.. About you, about me, about making the world a little kinder wonder filled place to live.. his memory will live with us as it will with all of the people he touched,” he wrote. “That man is Pierre Robert, The legendary DJ at WMMR In Philadelphia..he passed away in his sleep last night. The station was lucky to have him on the air. We were all lucky to have him as a guide to his musical galaxy.. And I was lucky to have him as a friend.. Thank you Pierre..”

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley also posted a statement honoring the radio host.

“We all have heavy hearts today,” she wrote. “Pierre’s unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.”