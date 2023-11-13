Legendary Actor Dies From Heart Attack: Chandra Moha Appeared in More Than 900 Movies

Chandra Mohan, the prolific and celebrated Telugu actor, has died at 80. According to CNBC, his cause of death was cardiac arrest, and had been undergoing heart treatments connected to age-related issues.

Mohan is survived by his wife Jalandhara and their two daughters. He passed away in Hyderabad, according to the outlet, and the lat rights were set to be performed Monday. "He had been ailing for quite some time due to age-related issues and he passed away at around 9:45 am at Apollo Hospitals," his family noted.

Mohan was born Mallampalli Chandrasekhar Rao in 1943, beginning his career in film around 1966 in the film Rangula Ratnam. From there, his career would span decades over 930 films and plenty of awards consideration. As CNBC notes, he earned two Filmfare awards and the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Actor.

"It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace (sic)," RRR actor Jr NTR shared in reaction to the news about his death.

Fellow actor Allu Arjun also mourned Mohan's passing, posting a tribute to Instagram. "Rest in peace Chandra Mohan Garu. You will always be remembered in our hearts," Arjun wrote. Chiranjeevi, the legendary actor, also weighed in with some kind words. "It is very sad to know that the senior actor and protagonist Chandramohan Garu, who left an indelible mark in the minds of Telugu people through his versatile acting skills Sirisirimuvva, Sankarabharanam, Radhakalyanam and Nakoo Pellam Khali is no more."

Mohan's career spanned a variety of roles, with lead roles as heroes, comedians, powerful real-life portrayals and much more. "There have been many good films like Siri Siri Muvva, Subhodayam, Sitamalakshmi, Padaharella Vayasu, etc, but before I quit films, I want to do one film, one good character role that will revolve around me and give me complete satisfaction," the actor told The Hindu in an earlier interview.