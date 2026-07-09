‘Legally Blonde’ Actor, 54, Welcomes First Baby With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend

Luke Wilson is a first-time dad at 54!

The Legally Blonde actor and his girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, have welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, PEOPLE reports.

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The couple brought their newborn to a press event for Wilson’s upcoming Netflix comedy series, The Hawk, at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, Calif., the outlet reports.

Wilson and Yates arrived at the event holding their little one in a carrier, introducing her to guests and Wilson’s castmates. The couple have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight but have been dating for since at least 2023, according to Page Six. They were most recently photographed taking a walk together in April in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Kendall Yates (L) and Luke Wilson at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1” After party at STK Steakhouse at W Los Angeles on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Wilson previously said he wanted kids. “I don’t have a girlfriend, but I wouldn’t mind one. I definitely want [kids] at some point,” he told PEOPLE in 2007.

He even shared in 2021 that he was feeling “panicky” about approaching his 50th birthday.

“Thirty didn’t matter to me. Forty didn’t matter to me,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I just steamrolled right through it, but 50. I don’t know if it’s getting to me because I am sore when I wake up in the middle of the night, and I am forgetting the names of people I know.”

“So I don’t know. It’s definitely one of those things that has had me thinking, ‘Oh, okay. So this is where the phrase midlife crisis comes from,’” he said. “I’m definitely starting to feel panicky about some stuff.”