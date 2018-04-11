LeBron James Reportedly ‘Livid’ With Tristan Thompson Over Alleged Cheating

Amidst reports that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on Khloe Kardashian, a source says that Lebron James is “livid” with him.

Thompson and James are teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently working toward trying to bring home another NBA championship.

“LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

“All the talk is going to be about this in the locker room,” the source adds. “The Kardashian Curse is real to LeBron, and this latest incident is going to be a much unneeded black eye to the organization moving forward in the playoffs.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the NBA championship games for the last three years, and they’ve reportedly been struggling a little more to get there this year, so it is not surprising that James would be frustrated about anything that takes the focus off of the prize.

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

He was also reportedly seen kissing two different women at a club back in October of 2017.

The reports of Thompson cheating on Kardashian come as quite a surprise when compared to some recent statements he made specifically about not cheating on her.

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players being interviewed when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying.

It was also recently reported that he had been treating his pregnant girlfriend “like a queen” during her pregnancy, according to sources.

Thompson is said to have been very supportive of 33-year-old Kardashian, who will soon give birth to her first child.

“Tristan has been super supportive and very actively involved in everything that’s going on,” the source says. “Khloé feels like she’s being treated like a queen. She doesn’t feel like he takes her or their future family for granted.”

While this is the first child for Kardashian, Thompson does have one child already, 1-year-old Prince Oliver, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, whom he also rumored to have cheated on during her pregnancy.

At this time, neither Kardashian nor Thompson have spoken publicly about the cheating reports.