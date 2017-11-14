Leaked Texts Show Matthew Perry Reportedly Trying to Buy Pills After Years of Presumed Sobriety

Matthew Perry, one of the iconic stars of Friends, has reportedly been attempting to buy drugs after years of presumed sobriety. In an interview with DailyMailTV, pornographic actress and Perry’s one-time-lover, Maddy O’Reilly, shared screenshots of her texts and direct messages, where the actor asked if she had a “contact” to help him “purchase some pills.”

Though O’Reilly was non-committal either way in her texts, she assured DailyMail that she wasn’t a drug dealer, nor a drug user, and had no reputation for partying in general.

Perry has had a public battle with drug and alcohol addiction for years now. He’s been candid and open about his experiences. He’s made at least two trips to rehabilitation centers — once in 1997 and again in 2001, both times for a slew of narcotics, including Vicodin.

His struggle is visible across the seasons of Friends, where he can be seen fluctuating in weight depending on the severity of his addiction. He’s told interviewers in the past that it’s hard for him to look at photos from that time, seeing himself at a mere 145lbs, and just last year, he admitted that he had little to no memory of filming seasons three through six of Friends.

Perry and his representatives have yet to comment on the story; however, the texts show him seeking many of the same drugs he’s struggled to get off of in the past. In O’Reilly’s screenshots, she asks him what kind of pills he’s looking for, and he responds: “Vicaden/Roxy’s/oxys?”

All three are known to be highly potent, highly addictive substances which Perry has used in the past, and which have contributed to the opioid addiction epidemic currently haunting the US.

When O’Reilly asked how many he was looking for, Perry responded “40/50,” and when asked how much he’d be willing to pay, he wrote, “It depends which one is available. But… a lot.”

Perry is an outspoken champion of addiction recovery. For a short time, he opened his Malibu home as an addiction recovery center, ultimately selling the property in 2015.

He’s modest when discussing his addiction recovery, passing the credit for his success onto his co-stars, fans, and loved ones. Still, he’s always acknowledged addiction as a part of his identity.

“I’m an award-winning alcoholic,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “You can’t have a drug problem for 30 years and then expect to have it be solved in 28 days,” adding, “Getting sober is a really hard thing to do.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris