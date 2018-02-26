Leah Remini Shares First Set Photo From ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season 2

Leah Remini is giving Kevin Can Wait fans a sneak peek into the show’s second season.

Remini shared a photo with her co-star Kevin James from the set of the CBS sitcom, which is set to return this fall. The new series regular, who is replacing former leading lady Erinn Hayes, shared the Instagram post on Friday night.

In the snap, Remini is standing next to her former King of Queens husband wearing an all black outfit, including a turtleneck and leather jacket. James is standing next to her sporting a beard and sweats while holding a coffee mug.

“It’s been an amazing first week on Kevin Can Wait, so blessed that I had my family with me,” Remini wrote in the caption. “Thank you to all who came out tonight, cast, crew, writers, thank you for the love!”

Hayes, who portrayed James’ wife Donna in the first season, will not return for the upcoming season. Instead, her character “will have passed away” with Remini moving into the lead female role.

Remini will reprise her role as Vanessa Cellucci, James’ character’s ex-police partner who was first introduced during the two-part season one finale.

Kevin Can Wait season two premieres on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. CT.

