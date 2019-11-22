‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Danny Pino’s Reunion Has Fans Gushing

Olivia Benson and Nick Amaro are reunited. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans went wild when Danny Pino shared a photo with his former co-star, Mariska Hargitay, on Instagram Thursday. Pino revealed that Hargitay, with whom he spent four years filming SVU, surprised him at a performance of his play, Key Largo, at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Pino (@eldannypino) on Nov 21, 2019 at 11:42am PST

“Nothing like having a beloved friend, a chosen sister, surprise you. Meant so much, [Mariska Hargitay]. Abrazo fuerte,” Pino captioned the smiling photo, adding a quote from William Shakespeare: “I count myself in nothing else so happy as in a soul rememb’ring my good friends.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Reunited after KEY LARGO, [Geffen Playhouse],” he finished.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to react to the warm reunion.

“Too cute,” one Instagram user wrote with a red heart emoji.

“FRIENDS FOR LIFE,” another said.

“Mi corazón es feliz,” someone else wrote in Spanish, which in English means “My heart is happy.”

“This is the content we LOVE to see,” someone wrote.

“I just love you both. Sooooo miss you on SVU,” another said.

Pino acted with Hargitay on SVU from 2011 to 2015 as Detective Nick Amaro. Although he now stars on the FX drama Mayans M.C. as cartel boss Miguel Galindo, he spoke out last month about the NBC crime procedural’s landmark 21st season, which officially made it the longest-running drama in TV history.

“I try to stay in contact with a lot of them,” he told PEOPLE Now when asked about his co-stars. “I think I sent out a few tweets to celebrate that they’re legal now. 21, that’s amazing. What an achievement and to be a very small part of that legacy, you know, it’s an honor for me.”

“The actors who continue that legacy right are so incredible,” he added. “Not only that, but when you count the guest stars who have come through that show, and the storytelling of that show. I have so much respect for it.”

Pino also praised Hargitay for her work behind the scenes of the show with her Joyful Heart Foundation, which supports assault and abuse survivors.

“Her generosity, she’s so grounded. She’s incredibly talented, and obviously dedicated, not only to Olivia Benson but to her foundation. And bringing healing to survivors,” Pino said.

Pino came to SVU after the show lost Christopher Meloni over contract negotiations, something Hargitay and series creator Dick Wolf opened up about in an interview with USA Today.

“This was a classic two-hander with her and Chris (Meloni). To go from a dual-lead show to a single-lead show, and to have it survive and prosper, is a miracle,” Wolf told the outlet. “Everybody at NBC assumed the year after Chris left would be the last of the show, and she turned it around. It was a little-noted but huge accomplishment. It’s amazing that the entire structure of the show changed.”

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Bobby Bank / Contributor / Getty