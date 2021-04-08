'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Star Christopher Meloni Shares Hilarious Response to Fans Eyeing His Tight Pants

✖

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni recently shared a hilarious response to fans who were eyeing his tight pants. On Wednesday, a photo of Meloni from the set of the new series went viral, showing the actor from behind while he was donning some tight britches. The jokes and comments almost immediately began rolling in, with one person tweeting, "Out here double cheeked up on a Wednesday afternoon [shake my head] whatchu doin with all that a— Stabler!?"

At one point, an admirer tweeted directly to Meloni, asking him to "explain why you have so much cake?" Meloni replied, noting that he had been celebrating his birthday — turning 60 years old — and that he is a "big boy" — weighing in at 200 pounds — and therefore that constitutes him having a "big cake." Fans of the actor went absolutely crazy over his reply, with one tweeting back, "This man is a gift and not like some socks or a tie but like straight-up cash in a card."

Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake https://t.co/lmkZ5JKFWe — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 8, 2021

Meloni spent more than a decade starring as Detective Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, alongside Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, before exiting the series in 2011. He's now returned to the role in Organized Crime, a spinoff of the original series. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Meloni discussed his return to the role and explained that he was not sorry he left.

"I would have no problem admitting to it. But I was pleasantly surprised it played out as well as it did," he said. "Because, you know, that's not how life shakes out, right? You can have all the dreams you want, all the preconceived notions of how it's going to be. But I must say, the intervening decade was everything I could have hoped for."

Wolf also addressed Meloni's exit from the iconic series, saying that "since the day [Meloni] left" he wanted the actor back. Wolf continued, "Elliot Stabler is tough as nails, he has an infallible moral compass, and he is the cop we wish shows up if you ever need one." Wolf also very confidently insisted on Organized Crime, "This could really work."

Finally, Meloni admitted that — even though he has no regrets about exiting SVU — he loves wearing the badge again. "It felt great, a surprising sense of freedom," he said. "It was a very interesting feeling because I rarely get it. It was just kind of a weird sign that everything's right, and I was where I belonged." Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, after Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, on NBC.