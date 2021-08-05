'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Star Christopher Meloni Embraces His Inner 'Zaddy' With New Photoshoot

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni turned heads with his new beefcake photoshoot with Men's Health, showing off an enviable physique at 60 years old. In the accompanying interview, Meloni addressed his cultural moment that is inspiring major Internet appreciation. "My a— is," Meloni clarified, talking about how he is inspiring thirst everywhere. "It’s cool as s—," Meloni continued. "The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it. A friend of mine said, 'Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?' I said, 'Certainly not at age 60.' " i think we can all agree that christopher meloni — cute but will fight (@poesiafetada) August 4, 2021

In the interview, Meloni asks what a "zaddy" is exactly, and is delighted to find out that it's a certain level of hotness that could only come at this phase of his life. "I just thought it was a cutie thing," the Law & Order: Organized Crime star said. "Daddy plus? Daddy platinum?" "It's reserved for an older gentleman," Meloni realized. "How much am I allowed to taste of this fruit? How much am I allowed to enjoy this?" Good Morning to Chris Meloni eating a cupcake 😋 pic.twitter.com/SkG3MueERQ — Jeff Wodeshick (@JWodeshick) August 4, 2021

"How am I supposed to meet my deadlines when Chris meloni's glutes are living in my head rent free," tweeted author Robbie Crouch. christopher meloni I'm free on friday if you wanna hang out this friday maybe cause it's friday the day I'm free pic.twitter.com/j0rzGGzWjv — vic amaro (@brittonhargitay) August 4, 2021

"Christopher Meloni thank you so much for blessing us once again," tweeted another fan alongside a shirtless photo from the spread. Sir, the answer is yes. You may have us all, @Chris_Meloni. pic.twitter.com/6UTSXjZs13 — Em's Wild Mind (@wildmind_eo) August 4, 2021

"My entire timeline is shirtless Chris Meloni what a time to be alive!" tweeted another fan about the thirst traps. Came home from work and found these pics of @Chris_Meloni blowing up social media. How will we accomplish anything else today?! @MensHealthMag @lawandordertv #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/AGyJNQKlTp — Laura Navins (@laura_navins) August 4, 2021