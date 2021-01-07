'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Reacts to 'Crazy' Scenes From Capitol Riot
Like the rest of America, Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T was watching the chaos unfold during the Capitol riots on Wednesday, and he had quite a lot of reactions to the "crazy" scenes. The intense situation started with crowds of Donald Trump supporters occupying the streets and sidewalks around the U.S. Capitol to protest the Senate counting and certifying the electoral college votes. Trump has refused to concede the presidential election to Joe Biden, who has been officially confirmed as the next president of the United States.
After a series of speeches, which featured Donald Trump Jr. and the outgoing president himself, a pro-Trump mob began to force their way through security fencing, eventually clashing with police. The rioters were able to break into the Capitol building, forcing all political leadership, staff and journalists — who were present for the count — to evacuate. The mob even made its way into the Senate chamber, after a standoff with Capitol police, who had drawn their weapons. After a few hours, police and the National Guard were able to clear the area and secure the Capitol once again, so that the session could resume. Ice-T was watching it all unfold, and he shared some takes that had many of his followers cheering. Scroll down to see some of the tweets, as well as follower replies.
You can’t make this shit up... Crazy. https://t.co/viU4HnCoFz— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021
This guy should get 10 years at Gitmo, see if he smiles then...— John L. H. Down (@MaskOfTheSlave) January 6, 2021
Well 2021Amerikkka is definitely starting off with a bang.. Wow pic.twitter.com/W7fAseEXrh— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 7, 2021
Dude, this photo is the saddest thing of all about today. 322,000 union soldiers fought and died so that flag would never fly in the halls of the United States Capitol. Today, that's exactly what happened.— James Wood (@JimEWood) January 7, 2021
WHY? Does the media keep calling them Protesters? I like your title.... https://t.co/k8gKZbjBVM— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021
Aren’t these the same people that called BLM “terrorists” less than a year ago? 🤔— Jared Lord (@JaredLord4Gov) January 7, 2021
Shit is Wild.... I wonder if ANYBODY is even gonna go to jail.. smh.. https://t.co/1cAfpAPdRV— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021
Nope! I haven’t seen one person arrested, or grabbed by unmarked police and thrown into an unmarked car and driven away, nothing, just a lot of standing by— 🦋🌊💙Suburban Mama🌊💙🦋 (@mama_suburban) January 6, 2021
I wonder if this old Tweet will stand, or pardons for everyone! pic.twitter.com/r21Gj5U5d0— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021
Well it should stand...violent protesters should be stopped regardless of side all should be treated exactly the same regardless...it’s time to treat every side the same way I mean all those rubber bullets and gas bombs never brought back those small businesses maybe prison will— U.S.A (@puguly) January 6, 2021
Pow 💥 I told ya’ll shit was gonna get wild before this BS is over. https://t.co/ehxeq1LyG5— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021
I’d like to add this to the charges as well. pic.twitter.com/wLeIswtROP— Tess (@BourbonAndTacoz) January 6, 2021
Just imagine for a second if BLM tried this BS.. Just sayin.— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021
