'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Reacts to 'Crazy' Scenes From Capitol Riot

Like the rest of America, Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T was watching the chaos unfold during the Capitol riots on Wednesday, and he had quite a lot of reactions to the "crazy" scenes. The intense situation started with crowds of Donald Trump supporters occupying the streets and sidewalks around the U.S. Capitol to protest the Senate counting and certifying the electoral college votes. Trump has refused to concede the presidential election to Joe Biden, who has been officially confirmed as the next president of the United States.

After a series of speeches, which featured Donald Trump Jr. and the outgoing president himself, a pro-Trump mob began to force their way through security fencing, eventually clashing with police. The rioters were able to break into the Capitol building, forcing all political leadership, staff and journalists — who were present for the count — to evacuate. The mob even made its way into the Senate chamber, after a standoff with Capitol police, who had drawn their weapons. After a few hours, police and the National Guard were able to clear the area and secure the Capitol once again, so that the session could resume. Ice-T was watching it all unfold, and he shared some takes that had many of his followers cheering. Scroll down to see some of the tweets, as well as follower replies.