OITNB Co-Star Laverne Cox Helping Spread Positive Message With AirBnB Experience

Laverne Cox, the LGBTQ icon and co-star of Orange is the New Black, is teaming up with AirBnB to host a once in a lifetime social impact experience in an effort to raise awareness surrounding the needs of the transgender and non-binary communities.

Cox, who announced the effort with a makeup free selfie on her Instagram, shared her thoughts with PopCulture.com by saying she is proud to help spread the word about this project.

Taking place in Los Angeles — one of the top 10 LGBTQ-friendly cities to celebrate Pride this year according to AirBnB — the Experience will kick off with a meditation session for Cox and her guests to start the day feeling centered and empowered.

Next, she will take her guests to her favorite thrift store in Los Angeles to pick out the perfect outfits for both the Experience guests and the Trans Wellness Center’s closet, a resource available to clients who may not have access to clothing that aligns with their gender identity.

The day will end by bringing these clothes to the Trans Wellness Center for a photoshoot with the actress, guests of the Experience, and the Center’s clients.

Cox said her time in California has been a welcomed, and beneficial change, to her mental health.

“As a recent LA transplant from the Big Apple, I’ve found an overwhelming calmness in my new home and focused my energy into channeling being fabulous both inside and out,” she said. “Wellness is so important to me and I want to show people how it has helped me find my happy place here in LA, as well as educate people on the importance of wellness, particularly for the trans community in an effort to empower those who may find life more challenging at times.”

Going live for booking on Thursday June 14th, the Experience is open for 4 guests at $250. 100 percent of the proceeds collected from the Experience will go directly to the newly opened 3,000-square-foot revolutionary Trans Wellness Centre in LA, a nonprofit organization that Cox is passionate about.

The community impact doesn’t stop there, Cox is taking it a step further by reserving two spaces on her Experience for the Trans Wellness Centre to ensure that guests within the trans community are able to participate.

AirBnB Experiences launched in November 2016 with 500 Experiences available in 12 cities around the globe. Now, offering 12,000 available in over 180 cities around the world, these Experiences seek to make travel magical again by immersing travelers in local communities and offering unique, one-of-a-kind activities that are handcrafted and led by local experts.

This Pride month, travelers can choose from nearly 50 LGBTQ specific Experiences available to book on the platform.

Cox has been starring as Sophia Burset in Orange is the New Black since the show launched on Netflix in 2013. She has been nominated for multiple Primetime Emmy’s, as well as an NAACP Image Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award for her performance on the program.

She has also taken home a Daytime Emmy for her role as an Executive Producer on Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word.