Lauren Conrad’s (Big) Baby Bump Revealed In New Photo

Former star of The Hills Lauren Conrad revealed her pregnancy on New Year's Day and has now shared the biggest look at her baby bump yet.

As the Daily Mail points out, the photo features the former MTV reality show star in a swimsuit and cover-up that puts her "baby moon" on full display. She's also wearing a sun hat and aviator-style sunglasses.

The post was to promote Conrad's new beach collection, which she is releasing through her LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's fashion line. She couldn't model the new bikinis due her pregnancy, but she wanted to model one of the cover-ups for her fans.

"Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty cover-ups like the one above!" she said.

This wasn't the first time Conrad's taken to the beach to show her baby bump. The 31-year-old reality star, who first appeared on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, shared a photo of herself laying out on the shore with a tropical drink in hand. But don't worry about the drink, it was only lemonade.

"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," she said, adding a few colorful emojis afterwoods.

Conrad isn't the only former Hills star that's expecting.

Heidi Montag recently revealed her and husband Spencer Pratt are having a baby boy. Whitney Port also shared some pregnancy news shortly after Conrad did.