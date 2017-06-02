Lauren Conrad Reveals Baby’s Gender

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad as she revealed the gender of her baby on Friday. The former star of The Hills is announced on social media that she is having a boy.

I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy 👶🏼! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The 31-year-old fashion designer shared a photo on Instagram to announce the exciting news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy!” Conrad wrote in the photo’s caption.

Up Next: ‘Hills’ Star Heidi Montag Reveals Baby Bump Pic, Dishes On Spencer Pratt Being A Dad

Lauren Conrad first announced that she was pregnant on New Year’s Day. Earlier this week, LC shared a look at her baby bump and it is the biggest look to date. The pic was posted on Instagram to promote her new beachwear collection.

She shared the pic with the caption: “It’s finally here! I’m so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconrad beach collection just launched! The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you’ll need to get ready for summer. Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn’t able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty cover-ups like the one above!”

Baby fever must be spreading around the cast of The Hills as three of the former stars – Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and Whitney Port – are all expecting.

More: Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Speaks Out About Farrah Abraham’s Parenting

Port, who announced that she was expecting in February, said that she thinks its a wild coincidence that the three of them are pregnant at the same time.

“It’s crazy,” she said. “You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan. It’s just totally a coincidence and it’s been really awesome.”