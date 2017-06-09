Laura Prepon Reveals Her Baby’s Gender

Orange is the New Black star Laura Prepon has revealed what the gender of her coming baby will be.

The Netflix star revealed the news during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, announcing that she will be having a baby girl.

"[I'm] eight months [pregnant], so yeah, next month [I'll give birth]," Prepon shared. "It's weird because it sneaks up on you, you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already. But then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, she needs to, like, come out already!'"

"But it's so wonderful. It's just like, a blessing. It's like, she likes it here. She's already kicking," Prepon said before confirming she is indeed expecting a daughter. Even at eight months the Netflix star has been out flaunting her baby bump to audiences on red carpets. She recently posted a pic from the red caret of The Hero proudly craddling her stomach.

About last night! @theheromovie NYC. I hope you guys like this special movie! thank you for my glam: @tinaturnbowmup @josueperezhair and styling: @hellinkay 💋💋💋 A post shared by Laura Prepon (@lauraprepon) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

ET confirmed the actress and her fiance, Ben Foster, were expecting their first child in January. The couple announced their engagement last October.

As for her former That '70s Show co-star, Ashton Kutcher, feeling left out of her engagement and pregnancy news, Prepon explained that she and Foster are just "very private" people, and that she hadn't even told her mother that she was pregnant before photographs of her tiny bump made the rounds.