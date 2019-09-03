Late ‘Mythbusters’ Star Jessi Combs’ Boyfriend Posts Mournful Tribute Following Her Death

MythBusters star Jessi Combs passed away passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in an accident while trying to break her own land speed record in a jet-powered vehicle. Since then, she’s been receiving tributes from friends and family including boyfriend Terry Madden, who shared a new Instagram post remembering Combs over the weekend.

“Not sure how to cope. I miss my @thejessicombs so bad…. Its a constant for me to be in our favorites file on my phone looking at our pictures.. I decided this morning to start sharing the stories that go with these every morning,” Madden began alongside a black-and-white photo of himself and Combs dressed as mimes for Halloween last year.

“This was the single greatest night of my life, we had more fun than I knew, it was possible to have. Didn’t drink a drop and on the greatest pure happiness high ever, we laughed we loved and we never said a word.”

Madden shared that the couple spent the holiday in Las Vegas and made a bet about who would talk first.

“For 5 hours we never said a word, and we knew exactly what the other was thinking, the connection was so amazing,” he wrote. “We saw all of our friends and fans and acted out together as the perfect team as if we had rehearsed it our whole life – knowing exactly what the other was thinking to talk with people. It was that night and the next morning we laid and talked and realized how truly connected we were and how amazing it was we knew what the other was thinking at most times.”

The post concluded, “There is still a really upset cab driver out there someplace that got to see the greatest 5 min Charade of us acting out west gate hotel on the side walk because we wouldn’t talk – held character the entire night… he was pissed and we laughed until our cheeks hurt!!!”

Madden had initially broken his silence over Combs’ death with an emotional post on Wednesday, Aug. 28, sharing a montage of photos of himself and Combs as well as video clips of the two together along with a lengthy caption. He has since shared numerous photos of the late racer, reflecting on Combs’ life in each post.

