Kourtney Kardashian Weighs in on Las Vegas Shooting

As much of the United States woke up to the news of more than 50 casualties and 400 injuries after a shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, many are now reacting with messages of heartbreak over the act of domestic terror.

Among those offering up their love and support is socialite Kourtney Kardashian, who often visits the city’s club and entertainment venues.

“My heart breaks… biggest mass shooting in US history. Praying for Las Vegas,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

My heart breaks…biggest mass shooting in US history. Praying for Las Vegas. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 2, 2017

In another post, she asked, “What is happening to our world?”

What is happening to our world? 🙏🏼 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 2, 2017

The shooting occurred around 10:08 p.m. local time as a crowd of 22,000 attended Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music show.

As singer Jason Aldean was performing, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened three rounds of automatic gunfire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The continuous shots had killed at least 50 people and more than 400 were admitted to local hospitals.

Shortly before midnight, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that “one suspect is down” and they did not believe there were any other active gunmen.

