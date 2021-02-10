Larry Flynt Dead: 'Hustler' Founder Dies at 78

✖

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Larry Flynt, the controversial founder of Hustler magazine and president of Larry Flynt productions, has died. He was 78. Flynt's brother, Jimmy Flynt, confirmed his death on Wednesday in Los Angeles to the Washington Post. Jimmy told the publication that his brother died in his home on Wednesday. Although, he did not reveal the exact cause of death. While Jimmy did not confirm his late brother's cause of death to the Washington Post, TMZ later reported that family sources told them that Flynt died due to heart failure.

Flynt was a figure in the porn industry for nearly 50 years. He launched Hustler in 1974 and later expanded upon the brand by launching three television channels known as Hustler TV. Flynt was also well-known for the many legal battles that he faced concerning the adult entertainment industry and the First Amendment. These legal battles were even the focus of Milos Forman's 1996 Academy Award-nominated film The People vs. Larry Flynt. Woody Harrelson portrayed Flynt in the film, with the Hustler founder guest-starring in the movie as a judge.

Amidst the legal battles that Flynt faced in the 1970s, he suffered a serious injury in March 1978 after he was shot as he was leaving a Georgia courthouse after a hearing. It was later revealed that the gunman was serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin. As a result of the shooting, Flynt was left partially paralyzed from the waist down and suffered permanent spinal cord damage. He subsequently utilized a gold-plated, velvet-lined wheelchair following the incident. Franklin did not confess to the attempted murder until years after the fact. Franklin claimed that the reason he shot Flynt was that he saw an interracial photo shoot in Hustler that enraged him. The gunman was eventually sentenced to death, but Flynt did express his opposition to the death penalty in 2013 to no avail.

In addition to being a figure in the adult entertainment industry, Flynt also dabbled in politics. He ran for president briefly in 1984 and ran for Governor of California in a 2003 recall election. Variety noted that Flynt vocally opposed former President Donald Trump and that he offered a $10 million reward in 2017 for anyone with evidence that could lead to his impeachment. Flynt is survived by his fifth wife, Elizabeth Berrios, his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.